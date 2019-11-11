Man sends himself child porn on Facebook; allegedly says ‘I envisioned this day’ upon arrest
Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Five months ago, a 23-year-old Mount Pleasant man allegedly sent himself multiple images depicting child pornography via Facebook Messenger. The Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a tip four days later regarding the images, sparking a monthslong investigation. On Saturday, the Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested the man, who allegedly confessed almost immediately.

Two weeks before the arrest, the man had allegedly searched for online help about what to do if he “came across” child porn online, but had also searched for child pornography directly on the same account.

Nathan T. Gray, 23, of the 2800 block of Sharon Lane, now faces eight felony charges for possession of child pornography.

After being arrested, Gray reportedly told officers “I envisioned this day I got arrested.” Gray was apprehended on his way to work and said he was surprised because he had imagined the arrest would come “on my way back from work, not the other way.”

According to a criminal complaint: At 9:34 p.m. on June 17, Gray allegedly sent himself four images containing child pornography on Facebook Messenger. That same day, he created a new Facebook account and made a post saying “My old account got hacked.”

On Aug. 25, Internet Crimes Against Children provided a disc to the Mount Pleasant Police Department that included the images allegedly sent by Gray and links to different accounts associated with the suspect — including his Wordpress, Etsy, LinkedIn and multiple Facebook accounts.

Officers then received information from Facebook, confirming that the Facebook account that sent the images had been set up with Gray’s email and IP address.

Google Inc. then provided Gray’s search history to police upon request, which revealed the searches for legal advice, searches for child pornography, and “several searches involving bestiality pornography” in Gray’s search history. Eight pornographic photos of prepubescent females were found on Gray’s computer, leading to the charges that were filed on Monday, according to police. Gray has been ordered to not use the internet and to have no contact with minors, according to court records updated after an initial appearance on Monday. His cash bond was set at $15,000.

He is next due in court on Nov. 20. He remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon at the County Jail.

