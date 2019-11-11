Man sends himself child porn on Facebook; allegedly says ‘I envisioned this day’ upon arrest

MOUNT PLEASANT — Five months ago, a 23-year-old Mount Pleasant man allegedly sent himself multiple images depicting child pornography via Facebook Messenger. The Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a tip four days later regarding the images, sparking a monthslong investigation. On Saturday, the Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested the man, who allegedly confessed almost immediately.
Two weeks before the arrest, the man had allegedly searched for online help about what to do if he “came across” child porn online, but had also searched for child pornography directly on the same account.
Nathan T. Gray, 23, of the 2800 block of Sharon Lane, now faces eight felony charges for possession of child pornography.
After being arrested, Gray reportedly told officers “I envisioned this day I got arrested.” Gray was apprehended on his way to work and said he was surprised because he had imagined the arrest would come “on my way back from work, not the other way.”
According to a criminal complaint: At 9:34 p.m. on June 17, Gray allegedly sent himself four images containing child pornography on Facebook Messenger. That same day, he created a new Facebook account and made a post saying “My old account got hacked.”
On Aug. 25, Internet Crimes Against Children provided a disc to the Mount Pleasant Police Department that included the images allegedly sent by Gray and links to different accounts associated with the suspect — including his Wordpress, Etsy, LinkedIn and multiple Facebook accounts.
Officers then received information from Facebook, confirming that the Facebook account that sent the images had been set up with Gray’s email and IP address.
Google Inc. then provided Gray’s search history to police upon request, which revealed the searches for legal advice, searches for child pornography, and “several searches involving bestiality pornography” in Gray’s search history. Eight pornographic photos of prepubescent females were found on Gray’s computer, leading to the charges that were filed on Monday, according to police. Gray has been ordered to not use the internet and to have no contact with minors, according to court records updated after an initial appearance on Monday. His cash bond was set at $15,000.
He is next due in court on Nov. 20. He remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon at the County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Chauncy M Allen
Chauncy M Allen, 1200 block of Center Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, operate motor vehicle while revoked, vehicle operator fell/elude officer causing damage to property, felony bail jumping.
Dominic T Anderson
Dominic T Anderson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school bus, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Dajenay K Branom
Dajenay K Branom, 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, criminal trespass.
Megan Kara Leena Cole
Megan Kara Leena Cole, 4200 block of Mona Park Road, Racine, failure to comply with officer's attempt to take person into custody, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Veia T Crockett
Veia T Crockett, 3300 block of Republic Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
Justin L Dandurand
Justin L Dandurand, 4400 block of Meadow Drive, Racine, uttering a forgery.
Nathan T Gray
Nathan T Gray, 2800 block of Sharon Lane, Mount Pleasant, possession of child pornography.
Alan M Hay
Alan M Hay, 1400 block of Autumn Drive, Racine, physical abuse of a child, strangulation and suffocation, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Willie R Henderson
Willie R Henderson, 3300 block of Packer Drive, Racine, failure to comply with officer's attempt to take person into custody, disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.
Gavin W Moore
Gavin W Moore, 5100 block of 328th Avenue, Burlington, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, disorderly conduct.
Yarnell I Moten
Yarnell I Moten, 900 block of Eighteenth Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school.
Jason M Seyferth
Jason M Seyferth, 1700 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Leanthony T Smith
Leanthony T Smith, 5000 block of 17th Avenue Upper, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams).
Anthony L Charles
Anthony L Charles, 1900 block of Gilson Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Trevaya T Hill
Trevaya T Hill, 1300 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Melissa A Holewinski
Melissa A Holewinski, 4400 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dailanique N Jones
Dailanique N Jones, 100 block of Main Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Michael D Jordan
Michael D Jordan, 1400 block of Liberty Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Brian L Phillips
Brian L Phillips, 5000 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.