RACINE — A man accused of illegally trying to purchase a firearm last year has pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jonathan Shelton, 40, of the 900 block of Monroe Avenue in Racine, was convicted of burglary in Cook County, Ill., in January 1999. As a felon, he’s not allowed to own or even hold a firearm.

But on Aug. 13, 2018, he allegedly entered Dunham’s Sporting Goods in Regency Mall, 5600 Durand Ave., and attempted to purchase a handgun. Security footage recorded that day showed Shelton handling a gun at Dunham’s.

Shelton said during a plea hearing Tuesday morning he “was unaware” that, as a result of that conviction, it would’ve been illegal for him to handle a gun.

On Tuesday, a felony charge of false swearing in a government setting was dropped.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $25,000.

