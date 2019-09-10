RACINE — A man accused of illegally trying to purchase a firearm last year has pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jonathan Shelton, 40, of the 900 block of Monroe Avenue in Racine, was convicted of burglary in Cook County, Ill., in January 1999. As a felon, he’s not allowed to own or even hold a firearm.
But on Aug. 13, 2018, he allegedly entered Dunham’s Sporting Goods in Regency Mall, 5600 Durand Ave., and attempted to purchase a handgun. Security footage recorded that day showed Shelton handling a gun at Dunham’s.
Shelton said during a plea hearing Tuesday morning he “was unaware” that, as a result of that conviction, it would’ve been illegal for him to handle a gun.
On Tuesday, a felony charge of false swearing in a government setting was dropped.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $25,000.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kaylee Belange
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kaylee Belange, 3400 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver THC (between 2,500 and 10,000 grams) with use of a dangerous weapon with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Amanda Blank
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Amanda M. Blank, 9300 block of Florence Drive, Sturtevant, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Qumaire Canady
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Qumaire Canady, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, misdemeanor bail jumping, stalking.
Tiquan C. Dunlap
Tiquan C. Dunlap, 1600 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping.
Alvaro Gonzalez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alvaro Gonzalez, 1300 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Christiana C. Jenson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Christiana C. Jenson, 200 block of Chapel Trail, Burlington, aggravated battery knowing the person harmed has a physical disability, false imprisonment, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct.
Leontae J. McGee
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Leontae J. McGee, 1200 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, assault by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Mark C. Timmons
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Mark C. Timmons, 3400 block of La Salle Street, Racine, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver THC (between 2,500 and 10,000 grams) with use of a dangerous weapon with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking place with use of a dangerous weapon.
Tony B. Williams
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tony B. Williams, 3300 block of Debra Lane, Racine, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver THC (between 2,500 and 10,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
George B. Windler
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
George B. Windler, 5700 block of 368th Avenue, Burlington, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Bobby Joe Barnec
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Bobby Joe Barnec, 300 block of East Market Street, Burlington, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Larry M. Dunkerly
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Larry M. Dunkerly, 1200 block of Erie Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Clayton R. Naylor
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Clayton R. Naylor, 100 block of Waters Edge Circle Drive, Burlington, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, negligent handling of a weapon, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
