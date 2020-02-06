Man said he'd share 'sex videos' if woman didn't give him $3K and a gun, according to complaint

RACINE — A 22-year-old Racine man faces felony charges after he allegedly threatened to post sex tapes of himself and a woman if the woman didn’t give him $3,000 and a gun, according to criminal charges filed Thursday.
According to text messages reviewed by an investigator from the Racine Police Department, the man — Quaterius Deangelus Nunn, of the 1300 block of Arthur Avenue — allegedly sent the woman one of the videos of them and said he was going to post it online unless “you do what I tell you.”
The criminal complaint alleges that Nunn then told the woman to use her tax refund to purchase a gun for him, even though Nunn is a felon, and also to give him “three bands” — which means $3,000.
In a follow-up text, Nunn wrote, “I’m your friend I just need you to do some things for me and then I’ll delete everything,” according to police.
Nunn has a prior conviction for substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm in Waukesha County in 2016, for which he served almost a year behind bars.
You have free articles remaining.
When he was arrested Wednesday in Racine, a 9 mm Beretta handgun was allegedly found in his possession.
He has now been charged with threats to injure or accuse of a crime and possession of a firearm by a felon, which are felonies, in addition to misdemeanors for three counts of bail jumping and invasion of privacy.
Nunn also faces charges, filed last month, for misdemeanor hit-and-run in Racine County.
During a court hearing Thursday, a $20,000 cash bond was set for Nunn. He also has been ordered to have no contact with the woman, cannot use the internet or have in his possession any device that can use the internet.
Nunn remained in custody at the County Jail as of Thursday night. He is due back in court on Feb. 13 for a hearing on the latest charges.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Paul L Satterwhite
Paul (aka P. J.) L Satterwhite, 2400 block of Harriet Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Brandie N Alston
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brandie N Alston, 400 block of West State Street, Burlington, felony bail jumping.
Tamara Rene Borneman
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tamara Rene Borneman, 1700 block of Park Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, hit and run (attended vehicle), obstructing an officer.
Brittany A Fransen
Brittany A Fransen, 300 block of Mill Avenue, Union Grove, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas L Janowski
Nicholas L Janowski, Muskego, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Robert D Kingery
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robert D Kingery, 900 block of Chicago Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Sahara D Martin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sahara (aka Daniellecatina) D Martin, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, hit and run (injury).
Richard A Nichols
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Richard A Nichols, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500-$5,000), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Danny L Obuchowski
Danny (aka Toutant) L Obuchowski, 1600 block of Kuiper Lane, Racine, attempt second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, repeated sexual assault of a child, 1st degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 without great bodily harm, 1st degree sexual assault of a child under age 12.
Augustine R Rodriguez
Augustine R Rodriguez, 500 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, substantial battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Josue R Rodriguez
Josue R Rodriguez, 2700 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, substantial battery, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Matthew S Walkowski
Matthew S Walkowski, 27800 block of Homestead Road, Waterford, felony bail jumping.
Ryan B Bratten
Ryan B Bratten, 2800 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).
Joanna G Garcia
Joanna G Garcia, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (3rd offense), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (3rd offense), resisting an officer.
Keith A Mickelson
Keith A Mickelson, 2600 block of 21st Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Josue L Torres
Josue L Torres, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keiveon D Williams
Keiveon D Williams, 2700 block of Gilson Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Ronald D Wright
Ronald D Wright, Waukegan, Illinois, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.