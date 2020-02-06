Man said he'd share 'sex videos' if woman didn't give him $3K and a gun, according to complaint
Man said he'd share 'sex videos' if woman didn't give him $3K and a gun, according to complaint

RACINE — A 22-year-old Racine man faces felony charges after he allegedly threatened to post sex tapes of himself and a woman if the woman didn’t give him $3,000 and a gun, according to criminal charges filed Thursday.

According to text messages reviewed by an investigator from the Racine Police Department, the man — Quaterius Deangelus Nunn, of the 1300 block of Arthur Avenue — allegedly sent the woman one of the videos of them and said he was going to post it online unless “you do what I tell you.”

The criminal complaint alleges that Nunn then told the woman to use her tax refund to purchase a gun for him, even though Nunn is a felon, and also to give him “three bands” — which means $3,000.

Quaterius Nunn

Nunn

In a follow-up text, Nunn wrote, “I’m your friend I just need you to do some things for me and then I’ll delete everything,” according to police.

Nunn has a prior conviction for substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm in Waukesha County in 2016, for which he served almost a year behind bars.

When he was arrested Wednesday in Racine, a 9 mm Beretta handgun was allegedly found in his possession.

He has now been charged with threats to injure or accuse of a crime and possession of a firearm by a felon, which are felonies, in addition to misdemeanors for three counts of bail jumping and invasion of privacy.

Nunn also faces charges, filed last month, for misdemeanor hit-and-run in Racine County.

During a court hearing Thursday, a $20,000 cash bond was set for Nunn. He also has been ordered to have no contact with the woman, cannot use the internet or have in his possession any device that can use the internet.

Nunn remained in custody at the County Jail as of Thursday night. He is due back in court on Feb. 13 for a hearing on the latest charges.

