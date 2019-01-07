RACINE — A man was robbed at gunpoint Saturday after setting up a date with a woman he met online.
At 2:07 a.m. Saturday, an armed robbery was reported in the 1000 block of South Memorial Drive, according to Racine Police.
The male victim said he met a female online and set up a date. When the victim showed up to meet the female, he was instead met by two unknown male suspects and robbed of his money and phone at gunpoint.
Police said no one was in custody as of Monday. The investigating in ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Who sets up a date at 2:07 AM?
I guess you have to pack to go on a date these days.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.