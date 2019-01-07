Try 1 month for 99¢
Racine Police Department
Journal Times file photo

RACINE — A man was robbed at gunpoint Saturday after setting up a date with a woman he met online. 

At 2:07 a.m. Saturday, an armed robbery was reported in the 1000 block of South Memorial Drive, according to Racine Police.

The male victim said he met a female online and set up a date. When the victim showed up to meet the female, he was instead met by two unknown male suspects and robbed of his money and phone at gunpoint.

Police said no one was in custody as of Monday. The investigating in ongoing.

