RACINE — More than five years after a shooting incident, a Racine man was sentenced Wednesday to 26 years in prison, eight years less than his original sentence.
In April 2015, Sedric C. Anderson, now 35, was found guilty by a jury of two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, four counts of felony bail jumping, four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, one count of felony endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm as a felon.
The charges stem from a May 18, 2013, incident in which Anderson allegedly opened fire on an occupied vehicle near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Albert Street, according to a criminal complaint.
When the vehicle’s occupants attempted to try to drive away from the shooting, they crashed into a utility pole. The vehicle then caught fire.
In June 2015, Anderson was sentenced by Racine Circuit Court Judge Michael Piontek to a total of 34 years in prison and 20 years extended supervision for all 12 charges.
Afterward, Anderson filed post-conviction motions, including a claim of ineffective assistance of counsel, which Piontek denied. However, the judge approved a motion for the case to be resentenced, which happened before Racine Circuit Court Judge Faye Flancher on Wednesday.
During the sentencing, three members of Anderson’s family spoke on his behalf.
“Sedric is not a monster; he was misjudged,” Carolyn Burriel, his aunt, said. “People do make mistakes. I believe everyone deserves a second chance.”
Anderson’s uncle, Robert Petty, said he’d been in his nephew’s position before, but thought Anderson’s previous sentence was too heavy.
“He really doesn’t deserve what was handed to him,” Petty said. “I’ve seen people come in here for murder who didn’t leave with 30 years.”
Recommendations
The state recommended a sentence of 23 years in prison and 18 extended supervision — 11 years less than the original sentence.
“All efforts to rehabilitate Mr. Anderson have failed,” Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Delery said Wednesday. “Mr. Anderson, the best way to describe him at this time, is a violent and dangerous person, and society needs to be protected. The gravity of the offense demands a significant prison sentence.”
Anderson’s attorney, Donald Dudley, said he was in the unique position of representing a client whom he did not represent through a trial.
Dudley said Anderson denies being around when the incident occurred. “The person that the victim identified is a completely different person, and we would have been able to show that at trial,” Dudley said.
Dudley mentioned that the case has motions filed with the Court of Appeals and asked Flancher to consider a total sentence of 10 years in prison for all 12 charges.
After looking at Anderson’s past, family situation, employment history and other factors, Flancher sentenced Anderson to 26 years in prison and 18 years extended supervision. Twelve years in prison and 13 years extended supervision will be served concurrently to that sentence.
“The egregiousness of the convictions, the gravity of the offense, the dangerousness posed to the community indeed calls for a lengthy prison sentence in this case,” Flancher said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
malik, race has NOTHING to do with it. You do the crime, you do the time !
Thats a hoot Robert Petty as a character witness..and all this whining and crying is a joke, you all should have done better at raising your family instead of crying when caught... Don't co the crime...be a productive person and responsible one...mistakes are the ones you make at 1 young age...and im not talking about crime at a young age, that is unacceptable...but for some reason to many just accept criminal behavior as normal...IT IS NOT!!! build them and fill them... Keep our community safe for those who Obey our laws..
U spew the same lame rhetoric towards all Black people but not once are you so critical of your own. All y'all pale cowards in Racine kill me.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.