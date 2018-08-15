Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Sedric Anderson
Sedric Anderson appears with this attorney Donald Dudley to be re-sentenced on Wednesday at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He was sentenced to Flancher sentenced Anderson to 26 years in prison, and 18 years extended supervision. Twelve years in prison and 13 extended supervision will be served concurrently to that sentence. 

 ALYSSA MAUK alyssa.mauk@journaltimes.com

RACINE — More than five years after a shooting incident, a Racine man was sentenced Wednesday to 26 years in prison, eight years less than his original sentence.

In April 2015, Sedric C. Anderson, now 35, was found guilty by a jury of two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, four counts of felony bail jumping, four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, one count of felony endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm as a felon.

The charges stem from a May 18, 2013, incident in which Anderson allegedly opened fire on an occupied vehicle near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Albert Street, according to a criminal complaint.

When the vehicle’s occupants attempted to try to drive away from the shooting, they crashed into a utility pole. The vehicle then caught fire.

In June 2015, Anderson was sentenced by Racine Circuit Court Judge Michael Piontek to a total of 34 years in prison and 20 years extended supervision for all 12 charges.

Afterward, Anderson filed post-conviction motions, including a claim of ineffective assistance of counsel, which Piontek denied. However, the judge approved a motion for the case to be resentenced, which happened before Racine Circuit Court Judge Faye Flancher on Wednesday.

During the sentencing, three members of Anderson’s family spoke on his behalf.

“Sedric is not a monster; he was misjudged,” Carolyn Burriel, his aunt, said. “People do make mistakes. I believe everyone deserves a second chance.”

Anderson’s uncle, Robert Petty, said he’d been in his nephew’s position before, but thought Anderson’s previous sentence was too heavy.

“He really doesn’t deserve what was handed to him,” Petty said. “I’ve seen people come in here for murder who didn’t leave with 30 years.”

Recommendations

The state recommended a sentence of 23 years in prison and 18 extended supervision — 11 years less than the original sentence.

“All efforts to rehabilitate Mr. Anderson have failed,” Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Delery said Wednesday. “Mr. Anderson, the best way to describe him at this time, is a violent and dangerous person, and society needs to be protected. The gravity of the offense demands a significant prison sentence.”

Anderson’s attorney, Donald Dudley, said he was in the unique position of representing a client whom he did not represent through a trial.

Dudley said Anderson denies being around when the incident occurred. “The person that the victim identified is a completely different person, and we would have been able to show that at trial,” Dudley said.

Dudley mentioned that the case has motions filed with the Court of Appeals and asked Flancher to consider a total sentence of 10 years in prison for all 12 charges.

After looking at Anderson’s past, family situation, employment history and other factors, Flancher sentenced Anderson to 26 years in prison and 18 years extended supervision. Twelve years in prison and 13 years extended supervision will be served concurrently to that sentence.

“The egregiousness of the convictions, the gravity of the offense, the dangerousness posed to the community indeed calls for a lengthy prison sentence in this case,” Flancher said.

