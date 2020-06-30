Man rescued after being stuck on cliffside while climbing at Cliffside Park rescued

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — Racine County Sheriff's Office saved a young man whose leg was stuck in a "muddy hole" on the side of a cliff at Cliffside Park.

Tuesday at around 9:30 a.m., Racine County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a 911 hang up call of a man stuck on a cliff at Cliffside Park, 7320 Michna Road, according to a press release issued by the Sheriff's Office.

Racine County Communications said the 911 call had disconnected and that the caller had advised his phone was dying.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies and Water Patrol Deputies responded to the area. The training division, which was on a separate assignment, overheard the call and responded with a sergeant and two deputies.

An intensive search was conducted by responding personnel. Just after 10 a.m. Racine County Sheriff’s Office Training Division Deputies located Dillon Armstrong stuck on the side a cliff.

Armstrong was approximately seven feet below the top of the clay cliff. The cliff was significantly eroded and was at an approximate 45-degree slope. Armstrong’s right leg was stuck in a muddy hole up to his thigh and he was unable to move.

From his position, he was not visible from the water or top of the cliff.