Man required 23 stitches for his wound after allegedly being stabbed by his roommate/coworker

CALEDONIA — A man required 23 stitches for his wound after allegedly being stabbed by his coworker/roommate.

Jamielee W. Kennedy, 54, of the 6100 block of Highway 31, Caledonia, was charged with felony counts of substantial battery, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of cocaine in addition to misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:41 p.m. on Nov. 23, an officer was sent to the area near Six Mile Road and Highway 31 for a man being stabbed and cut.

Officers arrived and saw a man walking around frantically in the driveway with blood coming from the middle-front of his abdomen. He said he and a friend got into an argument but he did not want to pursue any charges.

He required 23 stitches in his abdomen to close the wound.

Officers conducted a sweep of the residence and saw what appeared to be blood on the steps leading up to the door to the upper residence.

A Chore Boy with cocaine was found on top of a wooden dresser. There were six broken glass pipes, two folded pieces of aluminum foil and another chore boy. A silver spoon and another chore boy were found under the TV stand. The cocaine weighed 0.07 grams.

The owner of the residence said a fight occurred outside and the weapon was likely an orange/gray colored pocket knife.

The victim later told law enforcement that he and Kennedy had been roommates in the upper unit. He said both of them work for the property owner downstairs and help him around the house. He admitted both of them drank throughout the day and the property owner told him Kennedy had been "talking (expletive)" about him. He then pushed Kennedy and told him to stop saying stuff.

Later, he went upstairs and found Kennedy had spilled screws on the floor. He told Kennedy to clean it up, but then Kennedy spun around and sliced open his stomach with something. Kennedy then said "Bet you won't put your hands on me again."

An investigator then spoke with Kennedy. He said the two of them were doing some work at the house when he told the property owner that the man was not helping out. Kennedy learned that the property owner told the other man that he had complained, and that's when the man pushed him into a leaf pile. The man then went back upstairs before coming back down and moving snow blowers around.

Kennedy said the man accidentally cut himself on a snowblower when he was moving it around. He pointed this out to the man, and he said he needed to go to the hospital. Kennedy then went upstairs to grab a beer, and when he came back outside he said there were officers pointing guns at him.

Kennedy was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.