BURLINGTON — A Town of Dover man is facing charges after claiming his trailer was stolen from the ChocolateFest grounds, and then collecting an insurance claim for the trailer, which was later found in his possession.
Steven J. Ignasiak, 57, of the 27000 block of Durand Avenue, is charged with felony theft of movable property, greater than $10,000, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
According to the criminal complaint:
In January 2016, Ignasiak reported to the Burlington Police Department that his 40-foot aluminum trailer had been stolen from the ChocolateFest grounds, 681 Maryland Ave.
Ignasiak claimed he parked the 2004 MAC hydraulic axle dump trailer at the festival grounds because it was the “slow season” and he did not have enough room to park the trailer on his property.
Ignasiak said when he returned on Jan. 2, 2016, the trailer was gone.
He provided police with the trailer’s VIN number and told officers it was worth approximately $18,000.
In April 2016, a Progressive Insurance agent reported that Ignasiak had been paid an insurance claim in the amount of $29,500 for the trailer.
In June 2017, Walworth County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant and found Ignasiak’s “stolen” trailer at his place of business — Fifth Street Transport — in rural Elkhorn.
The trailer had recently been painted, but the VIN number matched that of the “stolen” trailer.
During his initial appearance on Thursday, Ignasiak’s signature bond was set for $1,000, online records show. As of Thursday afternoon, it was unclear whether Ignasiak was still in custody.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 25 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
