RACINE — A Ford Explorer and a Honda Civic collided just after 11 p.m. on a rainy Wednesday night at the corner of State Street and Douglas Avenue, just west of Downtown, resulting in an apparent serious injury to a passenger in the Explorer.
Initial reports to dispatchers indicated that an individual was unresponsive and trapped in the Explorer and the Honda Civic may have caught fire.
The Racine Fire Department responded with a full entrapment response, which included an aerial truck company and special equipment truck.
Paramedics were seen lifting a male occupant of the Ford out of the vehicle and onto a stretcher. Radio reports indicated that the man was alive, but unresponsive when paramedics left the scene for the hospital at about 11:30 p.m. with the ambulance's emergency lights flashing and siren blaring.
No additional information about the man's condition could be obtained Thursday.
The Civic sustained heavy front-end damage and was facing south on Douglas Avenue after colliding with the passenger side of the Ford, which was facing west on State Street with significant damage to the passenger side. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Firefighters placed Oil-Dri on the street, soaking up fluids that spilled from the vehicles during the crash.
The Racine Police Department is investigating the crash. Crews from Floyd's Towing and Racine Recovery assisted at the scene.