CALEDONIA — Jeffrey Lamont Lee, 39, of Milwaukee, faces a felony charge of possession of THC (which would be his third marijuana-related offense) and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer after he allegedly threw a cup of tobacco leaves at an officer who pulled him over near the intersection of Highway 31 and Four Mile Road on Saturday.
A Caledonia Police Department officer reported pulling Lee over when the officer noting that the license plates on Lee’s vehicle did not match the make and model of the vehicle.
When the officer approached the vehicle, the officer reported smelling marijuana coming from the vehicle. Lee then allegedly refused to step out of the vehicle when asked, and police backup arrived on scene.
A second officer approached the passenger’s side of the vehicle, at which point Lee rolled down the window threw a cup full of tobacco leaves into the officer’s face, according to police.
Police then reported gaining access to the vehicle and “recovered a marijuana blunt,” which the officers reported weighing 0.4 grams.
In 2012, Lee was convicted for possession of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) in December 2012 and possession with intent to deliver between 0.5 and 2.5 kilograms of THC in December 2000, both of which occurred in Milwaukee, according to court records.
He also was convicted for possessing a firearm as a felon in Milwaukee in August 2005 and bail jumping in Racine in 2012.
Lee is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
