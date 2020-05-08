Man reportedly threw a can of corn and brick at Racine relative's car

RACINE — A Milwaukee man reportedly threw a can of corn and a brick at a relative’s cars, damaging the side of one and breaking the back window of the other.
Marvell G. Lynch, 20, formerly of Mount Pleasant, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, with penalty enhancements for being a repeat offender.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, a Racine Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of broken car windows in the 3000 block of 16th Street.
Upon arrival, the victim spoke with the officer and said Lynch damaged two of her vehicles. Lynch allegedly threw a can of corn at one of the vehicles, damaging the passenger side, and a brick through the back window of her other vehicle five minutes later.
Online records show that Lynch had been convicted of second degree recklessly endangering safety on March 23, 2018, making him a habitual offender.
A status conference in the criminal damage case has been scheduled for July 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: May 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Bradley W Phillips
Bradley (aka Jago) W Phillips, 1100 block of 4 Mile Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense).
Rashawn C Roushia
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rashawn C Roushia, 2000 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, obstructing an officer.
John H Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
John H Smith, 1300 block of Maple Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Wesley Bryan Yoakum
Wesley Bryan Yoakum, 2000 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, possession methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marvell G Lynch
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Marvell G Lynch, 2200 block of Racine Street, Racine, criminal damage to property.
Lance L Moore Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lance L Moore Jr., 700 block of Seventeenth Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Robert J Schweitzer
Robert J Schweitzer, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct.
Latia D Abbott
Latia D Abbott, Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dennis L Andrist
Dennis L Andrist, 26500 block of Kendra Lane, Waterford, strangulation and suffocation, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Amy N Funderburk
Amy (aka Nichole Morris) N Funderburk, Walworth, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), possession of a controlled substance, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, felony bail jumping.
Keyontae L Howard
Keyontae L Howard, 2100 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, attempt armed robbery (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), attempt first degree intentional homicide (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping.
Barry W Kothlow
Barry W Kothlow, 1200 block of Howard Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
