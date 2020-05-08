Man reportedly threw a can of corn and brick at Racine relative's car

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — A Milwaukee man reportedly threw a can of corn and a brick at a relative’s cars, damaging the side of one and breaking the back window of the other.

Marvell G. Lynch, 20, formerly of Mount Pleasant, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, with penalty enhancements for being a repeat offender.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, a Racine Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of broken car windows in the 3000 block of 16th Street.

Upon arrival, the victim spoke with the officer and said Lynch damaged two of her vehicles. Lynch allegedly threw a can of corn at one of the vehicles, damaging the passenger side, and a brick through the back window of her other vehicle five minutes later.

Online records show that Lynch had been convicted of second degree recklessly endangering safety on March 23, 2018, making him a habitual offender.

A status conference in the criminal damage case has been scheduled for July 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

