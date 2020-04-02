Man reportedly threatened to 'shoot up' Burlington business

RACINE COUNTY — A Town of Burlington man is facing charges for reportedly threatening to "shoot up" a City of Burlington business, and sending threatening text messages.
On Tuesday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office became aware of threats being made to a City of Burlington business, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.
The suspect, 37-year-old Jakob J. Stolp, reportedly made statements that he would “shoot up the place” and that he would use explosive devices.
Stolp, a convicted felon, also sent text messages to an employee that included photographs of firearms and personal threats.
On Wednesday Stolp was taken into custody and a search warrant was served at his residence in the Town of Burlington. Numerous rounds of ammunition, 36 grams of marijuana, Tannerite, an explosive, a fuse and a threaded steel pipe were reportedly found at Stolp's residence.
Stolp was interviewed and allegedly admitted to sending the text messages and taking the photographs of the firearms in his backyard.
Stolp was held on charges of possession of improvised explosives, possession of marijuana (second and subsequent offense) and drug paraphernalia, terrorist threats, disorderly conduct and sending a computer message threatening injury or harm.
The case remains under investigation.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.