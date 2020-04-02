You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man reportedly threatened to 'shoot up' Burlington business
0 comments

Man reportedly threatened to 'shoot up' Burlington business

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — A Town of Burlington man is facing charges for reportedly threatening to "shoot up" a City of Burlington business, and sending threatening text messages. 

On Tuesday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office became aware of threats being made to a City of Burlington business, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.

The suspect, 37-year-old Jakob J. Stolp, reportedly made statements that he would “shoot up the place” and that he would use explosive devices. 

Stolp, a convicted felon, also sent text messages to an employee that included photographs of firearms and personal threats. 

On Wednesday Stolp was taken into custody and a search warrant was served at his residence in the Town of Burlington. Numerous rounds of ammunition, 36 grams of marijuana, Tannerite, an explosive, a fuse and a threaded steel pipe were reportedly found at Stolp's residence.

Stolp was interviewed and allegedly admitted to sending the text messages and taking the photographs of the firearms in his backyard.

Stolp was held on charges of possession of improvised explosives, possession of marijuana (second and subsequent offense) and drug paraphernalia, terrorist threats, disorderly conduct and sending a computer message threatening injury or harm. 

The case remains under investigation.

Jakob Stolp

Stolp
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine Silver alert canceled
Local News

Racine Silver alert canceled

RACINE — The Racine Police Department issued a Silver Alert Thursday night for a Racine man who was missing and could be in harms way. They up…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News