Man reportedly threatened to 'shoot up' Burlington business

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — A Town of Burlington man is facing charges for reportedly threatening to "shoot up" a City of Burlington business, and sending threatening text messages.

On Tuesday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office became aware of threats being made to a City of Burlington business, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.

The suspect, 37-year-old Jakob J. Stolp, reportedly made statements that he would “shoot up the place” and that he would use explosive devices.

Stolp, a convicted felon, also sent text messages to an employee that included photographs of firearms and personal threats.

On Wednesday Stolp was taken into custody and a search warrant was served at his residence in the Town of Burlington. Numerous rounds of ammunition, 36 grams of marijuana, Tannerite, an explosive, a fuse and a threaded steel pipe were reportedly found at Stolp's residence.

Stolp was interviewed and allegedly admitted to sending the text messages and taking the photographs of the firearms in his backyard.