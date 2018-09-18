MOUNT PLEASANT — A Milwaukee man is facing numerous potential charges after he allegedly stole a donation jar from a Mount Pleasant gas station and then lead officers on a high-speed pursuit through two counties.
While on patrol at 8:40 a.m. Monday, a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a dispatch report of the theft of a donation jar from the Kwik Trip located at Highway 20 at the East Frontage Road, according to a Sheriff’s Office media release.
At the time, the deputy was conducting traffic enforcement on Interstate 41/94, near Highway G. A few minutes after the initial radio dispatch of the theft, the deputy spotted a vehicle matching the dispatch description.
The deputy caught up with the vehicle just south of the Racine/Milwaukee county line and was able to verify it as the vehicle connected to the theft. The deputy tried stopping the vehicle by turning on his squad’s emergency lights and sirens, but the driver continued driving on I-41 and exited at Ryan Road in Oak Creek.
This operator drove east on Ryan Road, reaching speeds of about 80 mph, continuing on Ryan Road until he reached Pennsylvania Avenue and turned west.
At this point, the deputy was able to get a clear view of the driver who had turned south onto Highway 38. An Oak Creek officer attempted to deploy spike strips, but the suspect avoided the strips, continuing on Highway 38.
The driver began passing vehicles on double yellow lines and reaching high speeds. Based on the reckless nature of this driver, the decision to terminate the pursuit was made out of concern for the safety of other motorists and pedestrians.
The deputy investigated the incident and was able to identify the driver as 56-year-old Keith J. Jones, 56, of Milwaukee.
Suggested charges of felony eluding, reckless endangering safety and numerous traffic charges were referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
