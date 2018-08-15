Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — A Caledonia man is facing a misdemeanor charge for allegedly stealing beer and drinking one can of it while police were chasing him.

Keith A. Mickelson, 46, of the 6800 block of Middle Road, is charged with a single misdemeanor count of retail theft.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 8:46 a.m. Tuesday, Mickelson allegedly stole a four-pack of beer from Citgo, 3357 Douglas Ave. An employee started chasing Mickelson on foot through the Taco Bell parking lot across the street.

When Racine police officers arrived on the scene, Mickelson had fled down the bike trail to the east of Taco Bell.

As officers chased him, Mickelson dropped a beer, which cracked open. He picked it up and started drinking it before being apprehended.

Officers also viewed Citgo security footage that reportedly shows Mickelson walking into the store and hiding the beer under his coat before running out.

According to court records, Mickelson's prior convictions include disorderly conduct, battery, bail jumping, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and drunken driving.

He made an initial court appearance Wednesday, during which a $100 cash bond was set, online records show. His pretrial conference is scheduled for Sept. 13. He remained in custody as of Thursday night, online jail records indicated.

