RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after he reportedly stabbed his roommate in the chest during a heated argument over the weekend.
Jerry W. Franklin, 57, of the 1600 block of Phillips Avenue, is charged with first-degree reckless injury and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaint:
The victim said he and Franklin got into an argument about rent on Saturday. During the argument, the victim alleges, Franklin attacked him with a knife and stabbed him multiple times in the chest.
Officers saw multiple stab wounds to the upper right portion of the victim’s chest, which was bleeding heavily. He was given treatment at the scene by Racine paramedics, then transported via Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
When interviewed regarding his side of the story, Franklin said that he and the victim had gotten into an argument concerning Franklin’s girlfriend, and during the argument, he pulled a knife out of his back pocket and stabbed the victim.
As of Monday afternoon, Franklin was still in custody and being held on a $7,500 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 6 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
If convicted on the first-degree reckless injury charge, Franklin could face up to 25 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
