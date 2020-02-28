You are the owner of this article.
Man reportedly smoke marijuana, drove, with infant in car
1 comment

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man was arrested late Thursday after he reportedly smoked marijuana and drove while his infant was in the vehicle. 

At 11:02 p.m., a Mount Pleasant Police Officer saw a vehicle with an equipment violation near the area of Oakes Road and North Frontage Road, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release.

When the vehicle was stopped, the officer noticed suspicious behavior and called for a K9 to respond to the traffic stop. Inside the vehicle was a one-year-old infant.

The driver, 27-year-old Paris J. Watkins of Racine, was reportedly smoking marijuana prior to the stop. Watkins failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. He transported for a legal blood draw and then taken to the Racine County Jail. 

The child was turned over to his uncle who arrived on scene.

Watkins is currently on probation. The Mount Pleasant Police Department is recommending charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense, with a minor under 16, operating while suspending, bail jumping and a probation violation.

Paris Watkins

Watkins
