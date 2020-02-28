Man reportedly smoke marijuana, drove, with infant in car

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man was arrested late Thursday after he reportedly smoked marijuana and drove while his infant was in the vehicle.

At 11:02 p.m., a Mount Pleasant Police Officer saw a vehicle with an equipment violation near the area of Oakes Road and North Frontage Road, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release.

When the vehicle was stopped, the officer noticed suspicious behavior and called for a K9 to respond to the traffic stop. Inside the vehicle was a one-year-old infant.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The driver, 27-year-old Paris J. Watkins of Racine, was reportedly smoking marijuana prior to the stop. Watkins failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. He transported for a legal blood draw and then taken to the Racine County Jail.

The child was turned over to his uncle who arrived on scene.

Watkins is currently on probation. The Mount Pleasant Police Department is recommending charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense, with a minor under 16, operating while suspending, bail jumping and a probation violation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.