Man reportedly shot on Athens Avenue

RACINE — A man was reportedly shot in the arm late Tuesday afternoon at or outside an apartment building in the 5400 block of Athens Avenue, according to police radio reports.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 4:19 p.m. According to scanner reports, a victim was being treated at the scene with a tourniquet, radio traffic indicated.

An all-points bulletin to area police agencies indicated that police were looking for a suspect related to the incident.

A second Racine Fire Department ambulance was dispatched to the area at 5:09 p.m., and dispatchers indicated that it was connected to the shots-fired incident there.

Mount Pleasant police were also assisting in the investigation.

The shooting scene is located between Oakdale and Ostergaard avenues just north of Wright Avenue. The area is just east of Highway 31, west of the West Racine Post Office and just behind the Racine Center shopping center at highways 20 and 31.

Police were unable to immediately provide any additional information.

