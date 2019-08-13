{{featured_button_text}}
Shooting

The street in front of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1123 Center St., was blocked off Tuesday afternoon after reports of a man being shot in the leg in that block. 

 ADAM ROGAN adam.rogan@journaltimes.com

RACINE — A man was reportedly shot in the leg in the 1100 block of Center Street at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to police radio reports. 

The shooting reportedly took place near St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1123 Center St.

The victim told first responders that the suspect had fled the scene.

The male suspect reportedly fled from the shooting scene southbound on nearby Grand Avenue. 

The Journal Times will update this story when more information becomes available. 

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

