Man reportedly left RPD officers threatening voicemails

RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after allegedly causing a disturbance at the Racine Police Department and leaving Racine Police officers threatening voicemails.

David C. Juarez, 30, of the 4000 block of Maryland Avenue, is charged with four counts of disorderly conduct and eight counts of bail jumping, all misdemeanors.

According to the criminal complaint:

On April 8, 2019, Juarez reportedly came into the Racine Police Department, 730 Center St., and began pacing back and forth and “seemed very agitated,” the complaint said.

Two officers told Juarez that if he did not calm down, he would be escorted off the property, as “Juarez’s behaviors and actions were causing a disruption within the RPD, and interfering with the normal course of business.” Juarez was reportedly angry with officers due to a previous arrest and wanted to file an internal complaint.

A RPD lieutenant said that on April 9, 2019, Juarez called and left three voicemails, which were allegedly traced back to his name and number.

In the voicemails, Juarez reportedly played a violent song that mentioned shooting someone in the head and hitting and cutting someone.