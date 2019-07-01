{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A man who allegedly fled a Racine County Sheriff's deputy after a traffic stop is in custody, after marijuana and ammunition were found in his possession.

At 5:21 p.m. Sunday, a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a vehicle for a registration violation near Ashland Avenue and Bate Street, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release. Authorities say the vehicle did not immediately stop and tried to elude, while failing to stop at a stop sign.

Eventually, the vehicle pulled over and a male driver and male passenger fled on foot. While jumping the fence of a private residence near Olive Street and Ashland Avenue, a loaded high-capacity 40 caliber Glock magazine reportedly fell from the driver.

The Racine, Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant police departments and Sheriff's Office set up a perimeter and deployed K-9s. While tracking the driver, K-9 officers found a small bag of marijuana. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Isaiah J. Mcglorn of Racine, was found and taken into custody behind a residence in the 2200 block of Olive Street.

No firearm was found on Mcglorn, but authorities reported finding $4,789 on him. Inside the vehicle that Mcglorn was driving was a marijuana blunt and drug paraphernalia, the Sheriff's Office said.

The passenger was not found. He is described as a black male between the approximate ages of 17 to 20, standing 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall, with a slim build and an afro, with a blue shirt with a number on the back.

Mcglorn is in custody at the Racine County jail. Charges of fleeing and eluding, obstructing, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while revoked, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign and unauthorized registration have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.

Mcglorn was also on probation for possession of marijuana, second offense.

