RACINE — A man who allegedly fled a Racine County Sheriff's deputy after a traffic stop is in custody, after marijuana and ammunition were found in his possession.
At 5:21 p.m. Sunday, a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a vehicle for a registration violation near Ashland Avenue and Bate Street, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release. Authorities say the vehicle did not immediately stop and tried to elude, while failing to stop at a stop sign.
Eventually, the vehicle pulled over and a male driver and male passenger fled on foot. While jumping the fence of a private residence near Olive Street and Ashland Avenue, a loaded high-capacity 40 caliber Glock magazine reportedly fell from the driver.
The Racine, Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant police departments and Sheriff's Office set up a perimeter and deployed K-9s. While tracking the driver, K-9 officers found a small bag of marijuana. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Isaiah J. Mcglorn of Racine, was found and taken into custody behind a residence in the 2200 block of Olive Street.
No firearm was found on Mcglorn, but authorities reported finding $4,789 on him. Inside the vehicle that Mcglorn was driving was a marijuana blunt and drug paraphernalia, the Sheriff's Office said.
The passenger was not found. He is described as a black male between the approximate ages of 17 to 20, standing 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall, with a slim build and an afro, with a blue shirt with a number on the back.
Mcglorn is in custody at the Racine County jail. Charges of fleeing and eluding, obstructing, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while revoked, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign and unauthorized registration have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.
Mcglorn was also on probation for possession of marijuana, second offense.
Today's mugshots: June 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Arthur J. Malacara
Arthur J. Malacara, Caledonia, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Terrence J. Russell
Terrence J. Russell, 3100 block of Conrad Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Christina Villalobos
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Christina Villalobos, Milwaukee, felony bail jumping.
Trenton J. Garski
Trenton J. Garski, 7100 block of Deerpath Lane, Wind Lake, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
And you liberal Mob Marchers question why POLICE fear young Black youth who run from them!!! This happens everyday!! where are their families NOW...where were they when they were growing up!! This could have easily been again"why a black youth was shot by police" ...Where is Nicks finding his family NOW...where is the PRESS finding those parents...???? shame them all...and shame on the MOB that marches against the police!!
Wonder if his employer will hold his job until this misunderstanding is settled?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.