RAYMOND — A Milwaukee man who allegedly drove drunk with a 4-year-old in his vehicle and crashed into a ditch was arrested Sunday.
At 5:05 p.m. Sunday, Racine County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 2700 block of West 7 Mile Road for a report of a vehicle in the ditch, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.
A concerned citizen told Racine County dispatch that the operator was possibly intoxicated and that there was a small child in the car.
The driver was identified as 39-year-old Rosario Mendoza Conchi of Milwaukee.
At the time of the incident, Conchi had a revoked driver's license due to two previous OWI convictions. He also had a driving restriction stating that he could not operate a vehicle with an alcohol concentration greater than 0.02.
A preliminary breath test at the scene returned a result of 0.206, more than two times the legal limit. Conchi was arrested, pending charges of operating while intoxicated, his third offense, with a passenger under the age of 16 — a felony.
The 4-year-old was uninjured and released to a family member. During this investigation, deputies comforted the child and provided the child with a care package.
The packages are provided to the Racine County Sheriff's Office by the local nonprofit group, Faith, Hope and Love as part of their Duffles for Kids program. These care packages contain a stuffed animal, a blanket, books, coloring materials, and other items.
As of Monday morning, Conchi remained in custody on a $5,000 cash bond, online records show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.