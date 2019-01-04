Try 1 month for 99¢
Mount Pleasant police news

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 64-year-old Mount Pleasant man is facing a sixth offense of operating while intoxicated after crashing early Thursday evening just blocks from his house. 

According to a release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the driver's criminal complaint: 

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the 3800 block of Sheridan Road in the Lake Park neighborhood for a report of a crash. An investigation determined that a 2000 Buick Century was traveling south on Sheridan Road. The vehicle deviated from its designated lane and struck an unoccupied truck and trailer. No injuries were reported.

The operator of Buick was identified as Timothy Boehme, 64, of the 4000 block of Sheridan Road. Officers reported observing signs of impairment and Boehme was administered standard field sobriety tests. Police said the results indicated that Boehme was impaired and he was subsequently taken in custody.

Boehme was transported to the Racine County Jail and has been charged with a felony count of operating while intoxicated, fifth or sixth offense. He remained in custody as of Friday night. He has been assigned a preliminary hearing for Jan. 9 in Racine County Circuit Court.

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

