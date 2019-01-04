MOUNT PLEASANT — A 64-year-old Mount Pleasant man is facing a sixth offense of operating while intoxicated after crashing early Thursday evening just blocks from his house.
According to a release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the driver's criminal complaint:
At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the 3800 block of Sheridan Road in the Lake Park neighborhood for a report of a crash. An investigation determined that a 2000 Buick Century was traveling south on Sheridan Road. The vehicle deviated from its designated lane and struck an unoccupied truck and trailer. No injuries were reported.
The operator of Buick was identified as Timothy Boehme, 64, of the 4000 block of Sheridan Road. Officers reported observing signs of impairment and Boehme was administered standard field sobriety tests. Police said the results indicated that Boehme was impaired and he was subsequently taken in custody.
Boehme was transported to the Racine County Jail and has been charged with a felony count of operating while intoxicated, fifth or sixth offense. He remained in custody as of Friday night. He has been assigned a preliminary hearing for Jan. 9 in Racine County Circuit Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Take his cup holders out
Mannn, who is seeing to these drunks with numerous convictions in the court system? Obviously na da! Who is giving the assessments? Maybe the criteria of the assessments and whose giving them should be changed! Huh? Huh? Huh?
They want to make 1st offenders felons, but after that they are cool with it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.