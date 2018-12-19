Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — While being transported Tuesday from a local hospital by a parole/probation officer, a man on probation allegedly escaped out of a van window near Downtown before being apprehended a block away. 

Samagio Jackson, 27, of the 1600 block of West Street, reportedly told police he escaped because he didn’t want to go back to jail.

Jackson had been in custody at the Sturtevant Transitional Facility, 9351 Rayne Road, and had received medical attention at a local hospital before he escaped from the transport van by damaging a window and rear door at the intersection of Sixth and Racine streets, according to a criminal complaint.

A Racine Police Department investigator reported finding and arresting Jackson near the intersection of Sixth and Marquette streets, one block to the east.

Online records show that Jackson was in jail Wednesday afternoon, facing charges of felony escape and misdemeanor criminal damage to property. His bail was set at $5,200.

Jackson was previously convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon in 2014 and 2007, battery in 2014 and 2012, criminal damage to property in 2011, and obstructing an officer in 2010.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

