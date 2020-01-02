Man reported shot on Anthony Lane

RACINE — City police have confirmed that a man was shot early Thursday evening on Anthony Lane on the city's north side.

Police received a dispatch just before 6 p.m. for a report of a man shot in the groin in the 2300 block of Anthony Lane, which is located just north of Rapids Drive and south of Layard Avenue.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But police had closed off the intersection of William Street and Anthony Lane , which is three blocks north of the 2300 block. Racine Police and Racine County Sheriff's deputies were on scene investigating near the intersection.

Police Sgt. Ryan Comstock confirmed at the scene that a man had been shot but said his injuries were not believed to be non-life-threatening. Comstock was unable to provide additional information as the investigation was just unfolding.

Unconfirmed police radio reports indicated that police were searching for a person of interest connected to the incident at an address on Daisy Lane on the city's south side.

The Journal Times will update this story when more information becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 3 Sad 2 Angry 2