Man reported shot on Anthony Lane
Man reported shot on Anthony Lane

Shooting on William Street

Racine police investigate the scene of a shooting Thursday night near the corner of Anthony Lane and William Street in Racine. A man reportedly suffered what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

 CHRISTINA LEIFFRING

RACINE — City police have confirmed that a man was shot early Thursday evening on Anthony Lane on the city's north side.

Police received a dispatch just before 6 p.m. for a report of a man shot in the groin in the 2300 block of Anthony Lane, which is located just north of Rapids Drive and south of Layard Avenue.

But police had closed off the intersection of William Street and Anthony Lane , which is three blocks north of the 2300 block. Racine Police and Racine County Sheriff's deputies were on scene investigating near the intersection.

Police Sgt. Ryan Comstock confirmed at the scene that a man had been shot but said his injuries were not believed to be non-life-threatening. Comstock was unable to provide additional information as the investigation was just unfolding.

Unconfirmed police radio reports indicated that police were searching for a person of interest connected to the incident at an address on Daisy Lane on the city's south side.

The Journal Times will update this story when more information becomes available. 

