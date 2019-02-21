Try 1 month for 99¢
Feb. 20 drug arrest

RACINE — A Racine man is facing felony drug and weapon charges after drugs, weapons, thousands of dollars in cash and drug paraphernalia were reportedly found in his vehicle after a traffic stop Thursday afternoon. 

According to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office and a criminal complaint from the County District Attorney's Office:

At 12:01 p.m. Thursday, a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Warner E. Solomon, 33, of the 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, near South Memorial Drive and 21st Street for allegedly driving 46 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The deputy reported finding a large amount of cash in a Ziploc bag in the center console of the vehicle. As a result, the Sheriff's Office's K-9 Titan and his handler responded to the scene to conduct a search of the vehicle.

During their search, deputies reportedly found 92.5 grams of crack cocaine, two loaded semi-automatic handguns, three digital scales, three cell phones and $4,679 in U.S. currency within the vehicle.

Solomon was arrested and take into custody.

On Friday, he was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. His total bond was set at $265,100 and Solomon remained in custody as of Friday afternoon at the County Jail.

Solomon has been assigned a Feb. 27 preliminary hearing in Racine County Circuit Court.

