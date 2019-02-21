Try 1 month for 99¢
The Racine County Sheriff's Office reportedly confiscated 92.5 grams of crack cocaine, 2 handguns, 3 digital scales, 3 cell phones and $4,679 in U.S. currency after pulling over a Racine man for speeding. 

RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff's Office reported that on Thursday a Racine man driving 16 miles over the speed limit was found to have drugs, weapons, thousands of dollars in cash and other drug paraphernalia in his vehicle. 

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, at 12:01 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Warner E. Solomon, 33, from Racine, near South Memorial Drive and 21st Street for driving 46 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Officers reportedly found within the vehicle 92.5 grams of crack cocaine, two loaded semi-automatic handguns, three digital scales, three cell phones and $4,679 in U.S. currency.

Solomon was arrested pending charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia. His total bond was set at $265,100.

