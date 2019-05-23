Try 3 months for $3
Drugs, gun, QUEST cards

Authorities reportedly seized heroin, fentanyl, a loaded gun and two QUEST cards from the residence of Willie A. Liggins, of the 1000 block of Pearl Street.

RACINE — A Racine man previously convicted of selling heroin to a woman who later died of an overdose is facing charges for allegedly selling heroin containing fentanyl.

Willie A. Liggins, 57, of the 1000 block of Pearl Street, is charged with five counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, three counts of delivering heroin and delivering schedule I or II narcotics, all felonies.

According to the criminal complaint and a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release: 

The Racine County Metro Drug unit made “several” controlled buys of heroin from Liggins beginning on May 1. Some of the drug samples tested positive for fentanyl.

At 6:38 a.m., the Racine County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at Liggins' residence. They reportedly found 5.1 grams of fentanyl, 2.9 grams of heroin and a loaded handgun.

In the Sheriff's Office release, it was also pointed out that two QUEST cards in Liggin's and his wife's name were found. 

"I find it appalling to think drug dealers are being supported by us while starting the next round of addictions," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. "The unfortunate part of reforming this is kids will suffer as a result. There needs to be better state oversight when you have career criminals cashing in on free meals while they’re profiting from an epidemic."

When Liggins was taken to Racine County Jail, officers reportedly found another 0.6 grams of heroin he was trying to hide.

Liggins was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2007 after a Cudahy woman died of a heroin overdose. He later pleaded guilty and subsequently sued the United States, claiming he was given ineffective council.

He is still on federal probation from that case, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

As of Friday afternoon, Liggins remained in custody, online records show. 

