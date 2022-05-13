Man pleads not guilty to more than 40 felony counts related to fentanyl distribution in Racine

RACINE — A man charged with more than 40 felony counts related to fentanyl distribution was in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday for arraignment.

Steve Ivory, 50, pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of delivering narcotics, 11 counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, 18 counts of felony bail jumping, possession of THC, and two misdemeanor counts relating to controlled substances and paraphernalia.

He remains in custody at the Racine County Jail, where cash bail is set at $25,000.

Testimony

Investigator Gerard Wroblewski testified at the preliminary hearing held Thursday that the Metro Drug Unit investigated Ivory’s actions from May 2021 to April 7, 2022, when the defendant was arrested. Wroblewski said on 11 separate occasions a confidential informant working with investigators purchased fentanyl and/or heroin from Ivory. According to the criminal complaint, the defendant was arrested on April 7 as he arrived at the Anthony Lane COP (Community Oriented Policing) House where he was scheduled to meet with his probation officer.

When investigators searched the defendant’s vehicle after the arrest, they said they discovered several knotted plastic baggies that contained a brown, chunky substance that later allegedly tested positive for fentanyl.

The substance was packaged to be sold, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators also searched the defendant’s residence in the 1200 block of Wolff Street. In Ivory’s bedroom dresser, Wroblewski reported that he discovered a digital scale as well as a plastic baggie that contained 20 pills identified as Gabapentin pills, which are sometimes used to cut or mix drugs like fentanyl.

Additionally, investigators said they recovered 14 grams of marijuana and a small amount of cash.

