Man pleads guilty to stabbing his ex-girlfriend, murdering her new boyfriend in North Bay in May 2019
Man pleads guilty to stabbing his ex-girlfriend, murdering her new boyfriend in North Bay in May 2019

Lapiate Boone

Lapiate Boone pleaded guilty to battery and homicide in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday.

 Dee Hölzel
Gene Smith

Smith

RACINE — The man charged with stabbing his former partner and killing her new boyfriend, Gene Smith, almost two years ago in North Bay was in court on Friday, choosing plead guilty to a reduced number of charges.

Lapiate Boone, 41, pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide and domestic battery on a person with a protection order.

Boone's former partner was seriously injured in a May 29, 2019, attack. Smith was killed hours later, in the early hours of May 30.

Case

Boone was due to be in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday for a jury trial, but he chose to accept a plea agreement instead.

At trial, Boone would have faced four felony counts.

As a result of the negotiated settlement, two charges were dismissed; however, they will be read into the record at sentencing.

Boone was emotional and cried throughout the hearing. At one point, he was so overcome with emotion that he just shook his head in answer to a question — seemingly unable to speak.

History

According to criminal complaint filed with the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, there was a history of violence committed by Boone against the female victim.

The female victim lived with Boone until September 2018 when she moved out due to the problems in the relationship.

Court records show the woman filed a restraining order against Boone in September, which was granted and effective for 12 months.

According to court records, the woman said she was leaving a friend’s house when Boone got into the passenger seat of her car, pulled a knife on her, and said, “I’m going to kill you.” She said Boone also struck her.

On May 29, 2019 the woman visited her two children, who were then living with Boone.

An altercation occurred during the visit, and Boone allegedly stabbed the woman in the leg with a large kitchen knife.

She was treated at the hospital. Believing Boone was gone, she later returned to the home with her children and Smith to get some items for the children to stay with her.

At approximately 12:49 a.m. May 30, Boone appeared and started hitting the woman and Smith with a blunt object. Boone then grabbed a knife and attacked the two.

Smith died from injuries he sustained during the attack before he could be treated at the hospital. The woman was severely injured and was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. 

Lapiate Boone

Lapiate Boone changed his plea to guilty in exchange for fewer charges in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday.

Sentencing

A sentencing hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. June 11 in Judge Wynne Laufenberg's court. 

The defendant is facing life in prison with a definite minimum term of 20 years in prison for the murder charge.

Additionally, he faces up to seven-and-a-half years in prison for the battery charge. 

Laufenberg will determine whether or not the defendant will be granted the possibility of parole. 

Boone will also have to pay $7,214.52 in restitution. 

