Man pleads guilty to stabbing his ex-girlfriend, murdering her new boyfriend in North Bay in May 2019

History

According to criminal complaint filed with the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, there was a history of violence committed by Boone against the female victim.

The female victim lived with Boone until September 2018 when she moved out due to the problems in the relationship.

Court records show the woman filed a restraining order against Boone in September, which was granted and effective for 12 months.

According to court records, the woman said she was leaving a friend’s house when Boone got into the passenger seat of her car, pulled a knife on her, and said, “I’m going to kill you.” She said Boone also struck her.

On May 29, 2019 the woman visited her two children, who were then living with Boone.

An altercation occurred during the visit, and Boone allegedly stabbed the woman in the leg with a large kitchen knife.

She was treated at the hospital. Believing Boone was gone, she later returned to the home with her children and Smith to get some items for the children to stay with her.