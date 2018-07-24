MILWAUKEE — After a 2-year-old boy was shot in the foot, allegedly by his 4-year-old brother, the father of the younger child is facing felony charges, including bail jumping for a previous Racine County incident.
The younger child allegedly found the gun behind the cable box at his mother’s home in Milwaukee on Saturday morning.
According to an interview with the older boy, recorded in a criminal complaint, the 2-year-old handed the gun to the 4-year-old, who then accidentally shot the younger child in the foot.
After the incident Joshua T. Walls, 27, of Milwaukee was charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony, as well as felony bail jumping. The complaint in Milwaukee County court was filed on Tuesday.
As a condition of his bond for the Racine County charge, Walls was not to have contact with the two children or their mother.
The incident
The children’s mother and Walls were both reportedly asleep at the home in Milwaukee when the shooting occurred.
According to the criminal complaint:
The mother and her children were asleep in her bed when Walls called her and asked her to unlock the door. She did so and then went back to bed. A short while later, she could hear Walls talking to someone she knows as “Dre” in the living room. That man later admitted to police that he left his Taurus 9mm firearm with Walls at the residence because Dre didn’t want to have it on him while he was driving.
During a forensic interview with police, the older child told an officer that he shot his brother accidentally. The boy said that the younger child grabbed the gun from behind a cable TV box and handed it to him, while the two grownups were asleep. According to the mother, the older child had been asking for a BB gun because one of the neighbors had one.
The mother woke up when she heard Walls screaming that one of the boys shot the other.
The 2-year-old child suffered a gunshot wound to the top of his left foot with an exit wound on his interior instep. He had no broken bones, but he had to undergo a surgical procedure to clean the wound at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa.
When police searched the residence, they found a black handgun with an extended magazine on top of a dresser, next to a pink stool with blood on and around it.
The firearm was loaded with one round in the chamber and 30 rounds in the extended capacity magazine. Next to the gun was a small plastic bag containing what police suspected was marijuana, and a prescription pill bottle with suspected crack cocaine in it.
Investigators found a single spent silver 9mm Luger casing under the bed, and observed that the bullet pierced the bedroom floor. A fired projectile was located in the basement of the residence.
The Racine County case
On Jan. 16 in Racine County, Walls was charged with three counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor battery for an incident also involving the mother and her two children.
According to the criminal complaint:
The mother said she and Walls left Milwaukee on Jan. 11 to go to the Racine County Jail to post bond for her mother. On the way to the jail, she said Wells left the driver’s side window open and had the heat on the lowest setting.
When they arrived at the jail, Walls went inside to pay the bond and left the vehicle running with the heat still on low and the window open.
The mother then turned up the heat, after one of her children complained about the cold. When Walls returned, he began yelling and kicking the vehicle. She locked the doors and told her sons not to open the door for Walls, but he eventually convinced one of the children to unlock the door. He then got into the vehicle, grabbed the woman by the back of the neck, pulled her out and punched her in the head several times until a bystander came to help her.
After that, Walls was reported driving on Highway C (Spring Street) so fast that he could barely keep the vehicle under control. The mother asked him to stop driving so recklessly with the children in the vehicle, and estimated he was going 80 mph.
Walls eventually lost control of the vehicle, slammed on the brakes and ended up in the ditch on the north side of the highway. Soon after that, a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed the vehicle in the ditch.
Walls was issued a signature bond of $1,000 for the Racine County case on Jan. 19 and was ordered not to have contact with the mother and children. The next court date in that case is set for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 4 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.