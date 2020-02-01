Man out after appealed homicide conviction faces new hit-and-run charge

RACINE — A former Racine man whose 2015 vehicular homicide conviction was overturned by the Wisconsin Court of Appeals is now facing a felony hit-and-run charge, after he reportedly walked away from another crash he was involved in that injured a person.

Dartavian D. Watson, 23, of the 2700 block of 11th Place, Kenosha, is charged with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Nov. 29, a Mount Pleasant officer saw a vehicle against a traffic pole at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Highway 31. The vehicle’s driver said her arms and legs hurt, and she had dust in her eyes due to the airbag deploying.

A crash witness said that a vehicle pulling into the Advanced Auto Parts parking lot, 5534 Washington Ave., which had front-end damage, was likely involved in the crash.

A male suspect was seen exiting the suspect vehicle’s driver’s side door, removing a jacket from the truck and walking to the passenger side of the vehicle. An officer gave the suspect’s description to the other officers as he waited with the crash victim.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}