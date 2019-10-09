RACINE — A Chicago man is facing charges after allegedly lying to Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies about his name to hide that he was on federal house arrest, and then being caught in the County Jail the next day with marijuana.
Antonio R. Edwards, 26, is charged with misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Monday, two Racine County Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling for speeders on the Highway 11 on-ramp on northbound Interstate 94. The two reportedly saw a vehicle traveling 84 mph and pulled the vehicle over.
While approaching the vehicle, one deputy noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle did not turn up contraband.
The two occupants of the vehicle were handcuffed and separated. The driver identified himself; however, the passenger provided the name of Jerry King, which did not match any records. The driver said the passenger’s name was Rashad Edwards, which the passenger refuted.
The passenger continued to give his name as Jerry King with a different birth date, and later told officers he was so “high” he told them the wrong birth date.
Using the passenger’s cell phone, as well as a Fast ID, deputies were able to identify the passenger as Antonio Rashad Edwards, who was out on bond and on federal house arrest.
The next day, at approximately 10:50 a.m. Tuesday and while in custody at the Racine County Jail, two correctional officers smelled marijuana coming from Edwards’ cell.
Edwards was searched and a plastic bag with 4.0 grams of marijuana was reportedly found. Edwards said he “did not want to get another charge,” which was why he concealed the marijuana.
Edwards remained in custody as of Wednesday, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 9 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 8
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
David A. Dorff
David A. Dorff, 1500 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, uttering a forgery, attempt fraud against a financial institution (between $500 and $10,000), concealing stolen property (value of less than $2,500).
Charlene T. Jackson
Charlene T. Jackson, Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver heroin (greater than 50 grams), possession with intent to deliver other Schedule I controlled substances (less than or equal to three grams), possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Anthony M. Loiacano
Anthony M. Loiacano, Muskego, felony personal identity theft, obstructing an officer.
Veronica M. Ritter
Veronica M. Ritter, 1500 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, uttering a forgery, attempt fraud against a financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
Tony L. Shaw
Tony L. Shaw, 1800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Terrance P. Thomas
Terrance P. Thomas, Chicago, Ill., possession with intent to deliver heroin (value greater than 50 grams), possession with intent to deliver other Schedule I controlled substances (less than three grams), possession of THC.
Maryetta M. Titley
Maryetta M. Titley, 1500 block of Ann Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer.
James J. Adams
James J. Adams, 3800 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Terrance V. Blair
Terrance V. Blair, 1500 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Antonio R. Edwards
Antonio R. Edwards (a.k.a. Rodney Bell, Jerry King), Chicago, Ill., obstructing an officer.
