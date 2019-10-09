{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Chicago man is facing charges after allegedly lying to Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies about his name to hide that he was on federal house arrest, and then being caught in the County Jail the next day with marijuana.

Antonio R. Edwards, 26, is charged with misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Monday, two Racine County Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling for speeders on the Highway 11 on-ramp on northbound Interstate 94. The two reportedly saw a vehicle traveling 84 mph and pulled the vehicle over.

While approaching the vehicle, one deputy noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle did not turn up contraband.

The two occupants of the vehicle were handcuffed and separated. The driver identified himself; however, the passenger provided the name of Jerry King, which did not match any records. The driver said the passenger’s name was Rashad Edwards, which the passenger refuted.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

The passenger continued to give his name as Jerry King with a different birth date, and later told officers he was so “high” he told them the wrong birth date.

Using the passenger’s cell phone, as well as a Fast ID, deputies were able to identify the passenger as Antonio Rashad Edwards, who was out on bond and on federal house arrest.

The next day, at approximately 10:50 a.m. Tuesday and while in custody at the Racine County Jail, two correctional officers smelled marijuana coming from Edwards’ cell.

Edwards was searched and a plastic bag with 4.0 grams of marijuana was reportedly found. Edwards said he “did not want to get another charge,” which was why he concealed the marijuana.

Edwards remained in custody as of Wednesday, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 9 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments