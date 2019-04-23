CALEDONIA — A Pleasant Prairie man tried paying a woman who accused him of sexual assault $100 so she would not testify against him in court, according to the Caledonia Police Department.
Andrew J. Simonds, 29, of the 3300 block of 93rd Street in Pleasant Prairie, is charged with a felony count of attempted bribery of a witness, a misdemeanor count of contempt of court and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
On April 16, Simonds was at a gas station and approached the victim in a case that was filed Feb. 5, in which he is accused of fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct. He reportedly offered to give the woman $100 if she did not testify in his jury trial, which was scheduled for last Thursday.
Court records show the trial was postponed so state prosecutors could file additional charges.
Simonds made an initial court appearance for the new charges Tuesday, during which a cash bond was set at $2,500, records show.
