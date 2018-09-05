Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — Racine Police are seeking a 30-year-old man who has been developed as a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting early Sunday morning on the city's south side.

Joshua Morris

On Wednesday afternoon, Racine Police named Joshua Morris as a possible suspect in Sunday's killing of 34-year-old Lavelle Monroe. Morris is described as a 5-foot 8-inch tall  black man weighing 165 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous police said in a release issued Wednesday afternoon. 

Police responded just before 1 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Howe Street. Callers reported hearing several shots fired and seeing a man on the ground. The victim, later identified as Monroe, was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital and eventually died from his injuries, police said.

Racine police are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Police urge witnesses or citizens with information to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

