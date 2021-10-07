 Skip to main content
Man killed Monday in Monroe Avenue home identified
Man killed Monday in Monroe Avenue home identified

RACINE — The Racine Police Department has identified the man found dead after being shot multiple time inside a home on the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue Monday night as James E. Hamilton, 31.

No leads have been made public by law enforcement officers related to the ongoing investigation.

A reward is being offered to those who share information leading to an arrest by calling Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

Investigator Rybarik of the RPD can also be contacted by calling 262-619-3564.

According to an obituary, Hamilton owned and operated Jim and Joe Moving Co. for six years. "He was a 31-year-old amazing and talented young man, with talents in so many areas. Jimmy's greatest love was music and playing his guitar. He was well read and a gifted writer. Jimmy was highly intelligent and always eager to learn more. He had a great sense of humor and had the ability to make everyone laugh. He was generous, kind, and a great friend to all."

A visitation is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Strang Funeral Home of Antioch in Illinois, with a funeral beginning at 2 p.m.

