CALEDONIA — Shane Krajewski, a 31-year-old Oak Creek man, was the person killed in a motorcycle crash early Sunday just south of the Milwaukee-Racine county line in Caledonia, according to Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne.

Krajewski died at about 1:35 a.m. Sunday, about half an hour after his motorcycle crashed in the 8700 block of Nicholson Road, police said. Police said Krajewski was not wearing a helmet.

Toxicology results are pending, Payne said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was called to the scene to conduct an accident reconstruction investigation.

