RACINE — The man killed in a shooting early Sunday has been identified as 34-year-old Lavelle Monroe.
Racine police responded just before 1 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Howe Street
Callers reported hearing several shots fired and seeing a man down on the ground. The victim, later identified as Monroe, was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, and eventually died from his injuries, police said.
The investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday and no suspects were in custody.
Racine police are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Police urge witnesses or citizens with information to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.