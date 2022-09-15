Man killed in Sunday hit-and-run identified as Timmy Oliver

RACINE — The 59-year-old pedestrian who was killed in a reported hit-and-run Sunday in the City of Racine has been identified as Timmy Oliver.

According to the Racine Police Department’s initial investigation:

At around sundown during Sunday’s historic rainstorm, Oliver had just gotten out of a friend’s car at about 7 p.m. and was crossing Washington Avenue when the friend “heard a crash and then saw his friend in the roadway and a vehicle leaving the area” near the intersection of Washington Avenue (Highway 20) and Phillips Avenue.

The vehicle that struck Oliver was later found unoccupied. No suspects have been publicly named.

To provide information to investigators about the crash, call the RPD’s traffic unit at 262-635-7816. To provide information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or use the Crime Stoppers app.