 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed in apparent shooting on Yout Street last night, Racine Police are investigating
0 comments
alert top story

Man killed in apparent shooting on Yout Street last night, Racine Police are investigating

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Police Department said it is investigating what appears to be a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday evening on the 1200 block of Yout Street, about two blocks east of Douglas Avenue.

According to a release from the RPD, police responded to the scene just before 8 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports about a shooting. An adult man was found dead at the scene, according to police, and he had "deceased from an apparent gunshot wound."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The investigation is still considered active.

This story may be updated.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News