Man killed in apparent shooting on Yout Street last night, Racine Police are investigating

RACINE — The Racine Police Department said it is investigating what appears to be a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday evening on the 1200 block of Yout Street, about two blocks east of Douglas Avenue.
According to a release from the RPD, police responded to the scene just before 8 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports about a shooting. An adult man was found dead at the scene, according to police, and he had "deceased from an apparent gunshot wound."
The investigation is still considered active.
This story may be updated.
Balloons and policing
Still remembered
Just visiting
DON'T SHOOT ME
Ready to go
Past the police
On the march
She walks on her own
Making their way
Memory board
Donte Shannon vigil
Candle memoriam
Sorrow for a friend
Kelly Simpson speaks
Keeping an eye
Memory in words
Listening in
Corey Prince makes his voice heard
Sorrow and cold
Together in memory
A Christian message
John Shannon
Flying away
Up and away
RIPDTAE
