Man killed after attacking Caledonia officer with meat cleaver had ongoing 'mental health problems'

CALEDONIA — Almost four months after a fatal officer-involved shooting, David Baird of the Caledonia Police Department has been found to have acted in self-defense when he shot and killed a man who had allegedly attacked him with a meat cleaver on Aug. 18, the Racine County District Attorney's Office announced Friday afternoon.
Baird ended up needing 23 stitches in his head after the encounter with Jared Roy Nelson. The 32-year-old, four-year veteran of the Caledonia Police Department has been on leave since Aug. 18.
Lt. Gary Larsen of the Caledonia Police Department said that he expects Baird to return to active duty “very soon” after he completes physical and mental “fitness for duty” tests.
What happened
It appeared that Nelson, 38, had been struggling with his mental health for months preceding his death.
"During the course of the investigation, it was learned that Mr. Nelson had suffered from mental health and addiction issues for many years," District Attorney Patricia Hanson wrote in her decision not to bring any criminal charges against Baird.
CALEDONIA — A man was fatally shot Sunday after he reportedly attacked a Caledonia police officer with an edged weapon, according to the Caled…
Nelson does not have a criminal history, but he had at least 12 separate encounters with police between May and August — several of them because of delusions he was experiencing, according to the DA's office. On the day before his death, Nelson had three encounters with police.
At 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 17, he was seen "wandering around" the entrance to the Summit Police Department in Waukesha County. Less than an hour later, he was seen talking to himself in a Delafield parking lot. Then, at 5:17 p.m., he wandered into a building where a wedding was being held, said he had not slept for three days, and started taking photos of the sky before being escorted away by police.
According to the report, "Mr. Nelson believed that there were demons in clouds and would routinely send photos of clouds to friends asking if they could see the demons."
The next day, the day of his death, Nelson was found inside a home on the 4800 block of Crystal Springs Drive in Caledonia. Two women — who were stopping by the home on behalf of their relative, the home's owner, who was on vacation — found Nelson inside the home's master bedroom.
Both women "were considerably startled at finding someone inside the house."
When they asked Nelson why he was there, he reportedly replied that people were chasing him, said that the homeowner had been arrested by police the day before (which was untrue), asked one of the women to take his picture, and said he could not go outside. He appeared to be in "a manic state," Hanson concluded.
The women then called 911 and waited at a neighbor's home.
Baird was the first officer on scene. When he arrived, Nelson was pulling out of the garage using the homeowner's car. The two women tried to stop Nelson from hitting one of their vehicles parked in the driveway, but Nelson nearly ran them over as he smashed into an SUV parked in the driveway.
"Officer Baird stated that after the collision, his instincts were to get the operator out of the vehicle before the operator killed someone or severely injured someone," according to the District Attorney's report.
Baird opened the driver's side door and Nelson looked at him with a "deer-in-the-headlights look" with "huge crazy eyes," the officer reported.
Nelson then picked something off the floor of the car and swung it at Baird: it was a 7½-inch meat cleaver. The meat cleaver struck the right side of the officer's head, just above his ear, and left a 4⅓-inch gash that required 23 stitches.
You have free articles remaining.
Baird didn't immediately realize how badly injured he was — at first, he couldn't tell what Nelson had hit him with — and started trying to gain control of Nelson in the front seat by grabbing the suspect's wrists.
Once Baird realized he had been struck by a meat cleaver, he said he didn't know how much time he had left "before losing consciousness."
Baird started backing away, at which point he saw another law enforcement officer, a sergeant from the Caledonia Police Department, had arrived.
Nelson then stepped out of the car, still holding the meat cleaver.
According to the report, "Officer Baird stated that based on Mr. Nelson’s actions of exiting the vehicle still armed with the meat cleaver, and now his attempts of closing his distance to Officer Baird, he believed Mr. Nelson was coming to kill him. Officer Baird stated that Mr. Nelson was fully out of the car taking steps towards him when he discharged his firearm."
He fired five bullets. Three of them struck Nelson — two in the chest and one in the abdomen, with two bullets becoming lodged in Nelson's lower back and the third in his spine. A toxicology report revealed that THC (the active ingredient in marijuana) was in Nelson's system.
"While it is believed that his mental health problems existed for some time, at the time of this incident he was not taking any medications for any mental health conditions," the district attorney wrote. "Officer Baird was well within his right to respond with deadly force in order to protect himself from serious harm or potentially death ... my deepest sympathies go out to the Nelson family for their loss, but legally and ethically, this is the decision I must come to in this case."
Inside the home
The District Attorney's Office determined that Nelson had spent "some appreciable amount of time inside the house" where he was found in Caledonia, even though he never was given permission to enter it.
It appeared that he entered the home through a broken window in the basement.
All of the steak knives in the home's kitchen had been removed. Several of them had been stabbed into or thrown into a mattress that was standing against a wall.
Other knives were found on the floor of a bedroom closet.
The Racine Police Department led the investigation into Nelson's death. Police departments are not allowed to investigate their own fatal incidents, per Wisconsin state law.
Body cameras
No video footage of the Nelson's final moments exists, according to the Racine County District Attorney's Office, although one of the women who found Nelson in the home recorded a video of him making delusional statements.
At the time, the Caledonia Police Department did not have any body cameras, although the village's 2020 budget includes $35,000 to purchase them. The camera inside the Caledonia squad vehicles on scene did not capture the incident either, according to the DA's office.
Following the fatal officer-involved shooting, Caledonia Police Chief Daniel Reilly told The Journal Times "We have to have them," regarding body cameras.
Racine County law enforcement entities have been expanding their investment in body cameras in recent years, particularly since June 15 when Ty' Rese West was killed by a Mount Pleasant police officer who did not activate the body camera he was wearing.
The Racine County Sheriff's Office announced its plan to expand its body camera technology in October. The RCSO is looking to invest in a new product that would make sure a deputy's camera would automatically activate the moment he draws his firearm or Taser.
Holly A Krueger
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Holly A Krueger, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony theft (movable property between $2,500 and $5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeffery A Vlietstra
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeffery A Vlietstra, Chesterton, Indiana, burglary of a building or dwelling, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, possession of burglarious tools, entry into a locked coin box, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
Matthew L Jelinek
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Matthew L Jelinek, 7400 block of 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), retail theft (alter price between $500 and $5,000), retail theft (alter price less than or equal to $500).
Alize P Kirksey
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alize P Kirksey, 1600 block of West Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Tina M Buckley
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tina M Buckley, 400 block of Mertens Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Codarro D Gilbert
Codarro D Gilbert, 2200 block of Twentieth Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), armed burglary, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Breanna L Hamilton
Breanna L Hamilton, 3600 block of Southwood Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Johnathan W Hennegan
Johnathan W Hennegan, 3300 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, carry handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), second degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), pointing a firearm at another, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Tami M Buck-Olivares
Tami M Buck-Olivares, 4500 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).
Danesha Monae Cannon
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Danesha Monae Cannon, 2900 block of Crossridge Drive, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Jesus Herrera
Jesus Herrera, 2300 block of Thor Avenue, Racine, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Richard C Meyer
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Richard C Meyer, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, forgery, uttering a forgery, concealing stolen property (less than or equal to $2,500).
Jamie L Soteropoulos
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamie L Soteropoulos, Sussex, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor theft.
Tommy L Donald
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tommy L Donald, 200 block of Jones Street, Racine, manufacture heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams).
"Mr. Nelson believed that there were demons in clouds and would routinely send photos of clouds to friends asking if they could see the demons."
Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson, from her report regarding Nelson's officer-involved death