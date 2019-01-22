RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after he reportedly threatened a police officer while being taken into custody and kicked a squad car’s door off its frame.
Juafonyay D. Monette, of the 950 block of LaSalle Street, is charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and threat of a law enforcement officer, as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, concealing less than $2,500 in stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon and criminal damage to property.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Friday, a Racine Police officer reported seeing an apparent narcotics sale taking place in a vehicle parked in the Tino’s parking lot, 1100 Washington Ave. After the alleged sale, the officer said Monette approached the passenger side of the vehicle involved in the sale.
Monette spoke with the vehicle’s passenger and yelled out while holding a handgun in his hand. He then walked toward the restaurant with the gun, and then got into the passenger seat of a vehicle parked near LaSalle and State streets.
Officers pulled over the vehicle, which had a malfunctioning tail light, and reportedly smelled of marijuana. When asked, Monette refused to provide officers with his name.
And when asked to get out of the vehicle, Monette kept reaching for a bag at his feet.
When told not to reach for anything, Monette reportedly put his hands in the front pockets of his hooded sweatshirt.
The officer said he feared for his safety and went to remove Monette from the vehicle and attempt to place him in handcuffs.
Officers say Monette “displayed resistive tension,” and three officers were needed to gain his compliance. A .38 handgun, later determined to be stolen, was reportedly found in the waist of Monette’s pants.
As he was being led to the squad, Monette reportedly threatened to beat up one of the officers.
Once in the squad car, officers say Monette was defiant and resistive, reportedly kicking the vehicle, causing its door to come apart from its frame.
Monette remained in custody Wednesday at the County Jail on a $7,500 cash bond, online records show.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 31 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
