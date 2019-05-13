RACINE — Racine Police Department has released the name of the man involved in Friday's apparent murder-suicide on 19th Street that left the man and his estranged wife dead.
Ubaldo Gonzalez Jr., 34 years old, from Racine has been named as the man involved in the Friday morning shooting being that also took the life of Angelica "Angie" Rios.
Police responded to the 2600 block of 19th Street early Friday morning after receiving a call from a child that shots were fired inside the home according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara. Officers found the bodies of two individuals — now identified as Gonzalez and Rios — and two of the couple's children, who were uninjured.
On Sunday, Mother’s Day, the porch of the house was piled with flowers, candles and stuffed animals. On Saturday evening, dozens gathered outside the 19th Street home to remember Rios.
According to court records, Gonzalez plead no contest to charges of disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessment in 2011. In 2012, he plead guilty to disorderly conduct, again with a domestic abuse assessment. He was also charged in that case with criminal damage to property but the charge was dropped and read in to the record.