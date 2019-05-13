RACINE — The Racine Police Department has released the name of the man involved in Friday's apparent murder-suicide on 19th Street.
Ubaldo Gonzalez Jr., 34, from Racine has been named as the man involved in the Friday morning shooting that also took the life of 30-year-old Angelica "Angie" Rios.
Police responded to the 2600 block of 19th Street early Friday morning after receiving a call from a child that shots had been fired inside the home, according to Sgt. Adam Malacara, the Police Department's spokesman. Officers found the deceased bodies of Gonzalez and Rios.
Two children, who were unharmed, were also located.
On Sunday, Mother’s Day, the porch of the house was piled with flowers, candles and stuffed animals. On Saturday evening, dozens gathered outside the 19th Street home to remember Rios.
Online court documents indicated that Gonzalez had lived at that 19th Street address in March 2018. But police called him "estranged" and it's unclear if he lived there at the time of the shooting.
According to court records, Gonzalez pleaded no contest to charges of disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse assessment in 2011.
In 2012, he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, again with a domestic abuse assessment. He was also charged in that case with criminal damage to property but the charge was dropped and read in to the record.
Rios worked as a certified nursing assistant at Ascension All Saints Hospital and recently took a full-time job with the Racine Unified School District, but she still worked some shifts at the hospital.
In a statement released Monday, Kristin McManmon, Ascension All Saints Hospital president, said, "The Ascension All Saints family is deeply saddened by losing one of our own. Angie Rios was one of our certified nursing assistants who was admired for going above and beyond for her patients, for her beautiful heart and her devotion to her patients and her family. This heartbreaking loss is felt not only by the Ascension community but by the patients who benefited from her compassionate care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Angie’s family at this difficult time.”
