Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — A man was injured in one of two shots-fired incidents reported over the weekend.

The first incident was reported at 12:05 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. According to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara, a 47-year-old male victim came into the Ascension-All Saints Hospital emergency room with wounds to his left hand.

The second incident was reported at 1:28 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Villa Street. No one was injured, but police found unspecified evidence at the scene where the shooting occurred. No one was injured in that incident and nothing appears to have been struck, Malacara said.

No one was in custody in either incident as of Monday and the investigations are ongoing. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments