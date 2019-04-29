RACINE — A man was injured in one of two shots fired incidents reported over the weekend, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara announced Monday.
The first incident was reported at 12:05 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, Malacara said. A 47-year-old male victim came into the Ascension All Saints emergency room with wounds to his left hand.
The second incident was reported at 1:28 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Villa Street. No one was injured, but police found a scene where the shooting occurred. No one was injured in that incident and nothing appears to have been struck, Malacara said.
No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
Today's mugshots: April 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Terri J. Brzezinski
Terri J. Brzezinski, 1200 block of Racine St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Alex R. Duncan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alex R. Duncan, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Rodrigo Ramirez Zuniga
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rodrigo Ramirez Zuniga, 900 block of Grand Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Bobbi J. Reed
Bobbi J. Reed, 1700 block of Villa St., Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin Rucker
Kevin Rucker, 2100 block of Howe St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Alfonso M. Vega
Alfonso M. Vega, Palatine, IL, obstructing an officer, trespass to land-remain after notice.
Deandre X. Graham
Deandre X. Graham, 1100 block of N. Wisconsin St., Racine, operating without a license.
