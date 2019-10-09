RACINE COUNTY — An Oak Creek man was hospitalized late Tuesday after crashing his vehicle in a closed construction zone along Interstate 94.
At 9:28 p.m. Tuesday, Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a single vehicle accident on southbound I-94 at 58th Road in a new construction area, according to a Sheriff's Office news release. The area was closed to southbound traffic due to ongoing construction.
The driver and sole occupant of a gold Chevrolet Malibu — a 63-year-old Oak Creek resident — was injured, but conscious, breathing and talking with first responders when deputies arrived.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the Malibu was traveling south on I-94 at Highway 20. The vehicle drove around orange barrels, a road closed sign barrier and cement barrier, and then entered a road closed area where construction workers were working.
The Malibu continued south towards the 58th Road overpass where the paved road ended. It then went off the paved road and into a gravel base, which is approximately 12 inches lower than the concrete. The vehicle then crashed into the new section of the paved overpass.
The driver was issued citations for operating while suspended, not having insurance and failure to obey a sign in a construction zone.
The release did not indicate if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 8
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
David A. Dorff
David A. Dorff, 1500 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, uttering a forgery, attempt fraud against a financial institution (between $500 and $10,000), concealing stolen property (value of less than $2,500).
Charlene T. Jackson
Charlene T. Jackson, Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver heroin (greater than 50 grams), possession with intent to deliver other Schedule I controlled substances (less than or equal to three grams), possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Anthony M. Loiacano
Anthony M. Loiacano, Muskego, felony personal identity theft, obstructing an officer.
Veronica M. Ritter
Veronica M. Ritter, 1500 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, uttering a forgery, attempt fraud against a financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
Tony L. Shaw
Tony L. Shaw, 1800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Terrance P. Thomas
Terrance P. Thomas, Chicago, Ill., possession with intent to deliver heroin (value greater than 50 grams), possession with intent to deliver other Schedule I controlled substances (less than three grams), possession of THC.
Maryetta M. Titley
Maryetta M. Titley, 1500 block of Ann Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer.
James J. Adams
James J. Adams, 3800 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Terrance V. Blair
Terrance V. Blair, 1500 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Antonio R. Edwards
Antonio R. Edwards (a.k.a. Rodney Bell, Jerry King), Chicago, Ill., obstructing an officer.
