RACINE — A 27-year-old man is in unknown condition after he was shot in the back after an argument Tuesday evening. 

At 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, Racine Police responded to the area of 12th Street and Lockwood Avenue for shots fired calls, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara.

The victim said he was in an argument with someone near 12th Street and South Memorial Drive and was shot in the back as he ran from the area. He was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital and then transferred to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. As of Wednesday, his condition was unknown.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing, Malacara said Wednesday. 

