MOUNT PLEASANT — A man is facing charges after reported disruptive conduct Monday at a Mount Pleasant hotel and at the County Jail, where a corrections officer was reportedly injured while dealing with the suspect.
Carlos O. Ruelas, 26, of the 1700 block of Albert Street, is charged with a count of resisting an officer causing a soft-tissue injury, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On May 27, Ruelas was a guest at the Comfort Inn Hotel, located 1154 Prairie Drive. He was reportedly observed in the breakfast area yelling a profanity at another guest, which was overheard by hotel staff. Ruelas then stood in front of guest rooms in just his towel and reportedly grabbed his genitals, which guests described to staff as "indecent and disturbing."
Ruelas went to his room and left the door open.
Mount Pleasant officers were dispatched to the hotel, where staff directed them to the room in which Ruelas was staying.
Officers went to the room and saw Ruelas wearing just a towel and reportedly grabbing his genitals. Officers stated that Ruelas was "incoherent and possibly intoxicated." While being arrested, Ruelas was reportedly exhibiting "resistive tension."
Ruelas was transported to the Racine County Jail, where he continued to resist corrections staff. An officer placed a spit mask on Ruelas and reportedly cut his hand on the jail door, which was attributed to Ruelas' behavior.
Ruelas has a preliminary hearing schedule for June 5. If convicted he could face up to 18 months in jail. He remained in the County Jail as of Tuesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.