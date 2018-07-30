KENOSHA — A man is in serious condition after he was allegedly shot Sunday morning by an acquaintance.
At around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Kenosha Police and fire personnel responded to a home in the 6400 block of 29th Avenue in Kenosha for a man who had been shot, according to a Kenosha Police Department news release issued Monday.
A 41-year-old man was transported to Froedtert Hospital's South Kenosha campus, and then transferred via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
The victim, whose identification is being withheld at this time, is currently in serious, but stable condition.
A firearm was recovered from the scene and a 57-year-old male suspect was arrested. The two men were reportedly acquaintances and police believe there is no further threat to the community.
The Detective Bureau is referring charges of attempted first-degree homicide to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s office for review. The suspect’s identity is being withheld pending charges.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
