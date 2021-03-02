Man hits light pole at roundabout, charged with 5th OWI

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly hit a light pole at the roundabout at Spring and State streets. He has been charged with a 5th OWI.
Matthieu J. Taylor, 36, of the 1500 block of Flett Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-fifth offense, four felony counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of operate motor vehicle while revoked.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:36 a.m. Friday, an officer was sent to a hit and run accident at the roundabout at Spring and State streets for a report of a driver who hit a light pole.
Upon arrival, the officer found the suspect car disabled, and unoccupied, on Spring Street at Colonial Drive. A witness said she saw the car hit the light pole at the roundabout and then flee the scene. The car had heavy front end damage and was smoking and leaking fluids. She said she saw the driver exit and fled westbound.
An officer found the suspect, identified as Taylor, in the 800 block of Blaine Avenue. He had slurred speech and bloodshot and glassy eyes. The keys on him were the ones from the car in the accident.
Taylor was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
